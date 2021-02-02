Zacks: Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.25) to ($4.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PROG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Stylli bought 152,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 243,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Progenity has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

