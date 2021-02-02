Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens downgraded The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 305,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,895. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $8,098,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

