Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $291.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $215.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $807.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.10 million to $812.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $628.42.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.62, for a total value of $1,246,549.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,810,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,261 shares of company stock worth $34,867,340. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $793.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $831.64 and a 200 day moving average of $646.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.65, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

