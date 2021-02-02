Zano (ZANO) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $4.65 million and $46,999.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,523,246 coins and its circulating supply is 10,493,746 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

