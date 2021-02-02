ZB Token Market Capitalization Tops $134.36 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $134.36 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

