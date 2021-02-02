Zcoin Price Reaches $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,766.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.67 or 0.04262875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00399540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.70 or 0.01198623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00504922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00415255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00257302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021759 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

