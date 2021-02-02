ZCore Price Tops $0.0757 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $661,517.90 and approximately $15,789.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One ZCore token can now be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,733,182 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

