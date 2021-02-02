Zebi Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,220.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Zebi Token has a market cap of $779,434.90 and approximately $7,220.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00141765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 795,946,455 coins and its circulating supply is 500,089,537 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

