Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,415.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $655,567.07 and approximately $5,415.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00149931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00261064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037548 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 795,727,445 coins and its circulating supply is 499,870,527 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

