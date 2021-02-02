Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Zeepin has a market cap of $166,954.73 and $63,749.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

