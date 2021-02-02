Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $751,412.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Zel has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $751,412.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00262288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00096116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,060,050 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.