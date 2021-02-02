ZelaaPayAE 24 Hour Volume Hits $103,641.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $184,307.58 and $103,641.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007616 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006631 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000188 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000228 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars.

