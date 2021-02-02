Zen Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $360.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $957,321.40 and $360.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00421172 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00168787 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.