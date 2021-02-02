Zenswap Network Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $501.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $10,949.30 and $501.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00840004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.70 or 0.04809702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014391 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

