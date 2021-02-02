ZENZO Price Tops $0.0554 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $767,309.79 and $867.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00181633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000248 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009983 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002878 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

