ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Reaches $10.92 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $139,657.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00831209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.81 or 0.04698990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

