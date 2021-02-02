Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $136,209.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $136,209.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00262284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00096177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 153.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,606,890 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

