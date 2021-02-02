Zero Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $963,334.84 and $126,158.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,604,633 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

