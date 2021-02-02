Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $124,989.19

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Zetacoin has a market cap of $124,989.19 and $6,358.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.01217266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00509406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00036135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002099 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,367,901 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

