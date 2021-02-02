Zhaojin Mining Industry (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF)

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

