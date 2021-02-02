ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 72.1% Higher Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 72.1% higher against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $60.77 million and $1.21 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00138481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00065783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00245291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00036340 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

