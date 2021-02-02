Zloadr Market Capitalization Achieves $69,051.84 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zloadr has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. Zloadr has a total market cap of $69,051.84 and approximately $62,853.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

