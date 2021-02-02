Zloadr (ZDR) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 53% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $79,761.39 and $44,381.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00828883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.04652440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.