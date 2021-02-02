Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 186,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

