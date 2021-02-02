ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,549 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 1,198 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,032,475.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,475.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $5,790,042.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,699,586 shares of company stock valued at $117,548,700 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

