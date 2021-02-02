ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.36

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $58,959.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00257526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037581 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

