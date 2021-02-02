Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Update

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $204.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $224.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,163,191. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

