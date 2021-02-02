Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Up 6%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares were up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.44 and last traded at $216.71. Approximately 1,891,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,119,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.47.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,163,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

