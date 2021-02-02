Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 139,466 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,466 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

