Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,551 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $92,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

