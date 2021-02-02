Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 595,156 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2,828.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,156 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.44% of East West Bancorp worth $31,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 645,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,714,000 after buying an additional 104,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $63.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

