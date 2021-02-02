Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,651 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $508.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.39 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

