Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.55. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

