Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,240 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1,116.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 349,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

