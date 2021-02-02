Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,875 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $92,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 222.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

