Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Trimble worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Trimble by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Trimble by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 154,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Trimble stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

