Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.23 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $157.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average is $149.60.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

