Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.66 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after purchasing an additional 388,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.85. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

