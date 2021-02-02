Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $25.30 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after acquiring an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

GIS opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

