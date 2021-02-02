Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $29.22 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 848.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 283,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.36% of Autoliv worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Autoliv by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

