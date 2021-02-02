Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $60.31 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,282 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $60,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

