Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,150,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

EQIX opened at $756.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 148.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $707.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

