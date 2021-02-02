Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Newmont worth $25,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

