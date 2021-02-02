Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $34,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,204,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

