Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,122 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

