Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,221 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 724,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.