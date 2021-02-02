Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 29,992 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,992 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.