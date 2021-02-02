Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,191 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $72,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

