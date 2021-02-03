-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth $2,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 17,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,510. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,553.55 and a beta of 1.88.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

