-$0.04 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Veru posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERU stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $711.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

